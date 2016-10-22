FACEBOOK LIVE: Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters in Hancock Co. about early voting

Donald Trump Jr. will be meeting with Trump-Pence supporters in Hancock County this week to encourage early voting.

Trump Jr. is expected to arrive at the Hancock County Trump-Pence Victory Office on W. Crawford Street in Findlay at 11:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

The Hancock County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Stephani released a statement on the news of Trump's visit which reads,

"Donald Trump has spent his career putting American workers last. From importing Chinese steel for his buildings to manufacturing his products in at least 11 different countries, Trump has proven he is unfit to handle our country's economy. We can’t send a candidate to the White House who actively creates jobs overseas instead of in America. We need a President who looks out for the residents of Hancock County and has real plans to build an economy that works for all—not just those at the top—which is why we’re supporting Hillary Clinton this November."

