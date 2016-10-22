Sen. Sherrod Brown credits Toledo built Jeep after walking away from crash

An Ohio Senator is recovering from a car crash.

Senator Sherrod Brown says a driver ran a stop sign and hit his Jeep in Parma, Ohio Thursday.

The Senator says, "While I wish this could have happened on a test track rather than to us, I can tell you without a doubt that my Jeep Cherokee, made with American steel by union workers in Toledo, made all the difference in allowing us to walk away from this crash, a little stiff, but unharmed."

