Fostoria woman sent to hospital after swerving to avoid deer in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fostoria woman sent to hospital after swerving to avoid deer in road

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Fostoria woman was sent to the hospital after an attempt to avoid a deer in the road landed her car on its roof. 

It happened around 9:51 p.m. Friday on CR 226 just east of CR 257 in Washington Township. 

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the 24-year-old woman swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, lost control and flipped her car over on to its roof coming to a rest in a corn field. 

The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly