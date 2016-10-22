Fostoria woman sent to hospital after swerving to avoid deer in road

A Fostoria woman was sent to the hospital after an attempt to avoid a deer in the road landed her car on its roof.

It happened around 9:51 p.m. Friday on CR 226 just east of CR 257 in Washington Township.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the 24-year-old woman swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, lost control and flipped her car over on to its roof coming to a rest in a corn field.

The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

