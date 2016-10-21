127 death row inmates being transferred to Toledo Correctional Institution

People in line to be executed here in Ohio will soon be living right here in Toledo at the Toledo Correctional Institution.

A representative from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (DRC) in Columbus said Friday the move is necessary to reduce overcrowding within its prisons.

They stated all 127 inmates on death row at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution will call Toledo home because of its newer facility with a high security environment.

According to the DRC, because the new facility is also better equipped to house inmates with physical and mobility limitations it can more adequately take care of an aging death row population.

Eleven of the inmates are returning to Toledo - that's because they committed their crimes in Lucas County.

According to the Ohio prison death row inmates list, Anthony Belton is one of these inmates.

In 2012, he was convicted of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery for the 2008 shooting death of Matthew Dugan.

With the addition of 127 inmates - roughly the same number of general population inmates will be relocated from Toledo to other prisons in the state.

A spokesperson for the state's prisons says the move will happen in the near future, but they could not provide specifics for security reasons.

One union representing Ohio prison guards is speaking out, saying the state's plan to move its death row inmates will place a hardship on staff, inmates and their families.

