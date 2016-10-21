Bowling Green Schools adding security device to building's doors

More and more school districts across the state are beefing up their security, and that includes Bowling Green City Schools.

The district is adding an extra layer of protection to their buildings to keep students, staff and faculty safe in the event of a lockdown or active shooter situation.

They’re doing it with a device called the boot.

The boot helps prevent an unwanted person from entering a room.

The boot is a metal plate that can quickly be put on a room’s door to prevent it from opening from the outside.

Many districts in the area are already working to add the security feature.

Bowling Green City Schools plans to add boots to over 340 doors across the district.

"It's one of those decisions as a board and a district, it's a no brainier. You have to do everything you can to make sure that we put our students, staff, safety first in the forefront,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.

Superintendent says the boots will cost about 100-thousand dollars.

He hopes donations will cover the cost.

You can adopt a door or donate towards the project by contacting the central office at 419-352-3576.

He hopes to get them installed as soon as possible.

