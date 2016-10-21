7th Annual Zombie Crawl set for Saturday

There’s a party happening on Adams Street Saturday, and it’s going to be dead.

The walking dead will slowly lurk down Adams Street for the 7th annual Zombie Crawl on Oct. 22.

The event is strictly for those over the age of 21 and will be fenced off from 21st street to 11th street, in order to contain the zombie virus.

With the new open container area, the event is preparing for record numbers: 15,000 walkers in one space.

Maybe enough for a zombie apocalypse? No, nothing to worry about.

In years past, even with a heavy human police presence, the zombies have been surprisingly well behaved. No reason to expect a change this year.

“We’re going to have about 15 food trucks up and down the street so there’s plenty of food to eat,” said Zach Lahey, whose on the Board of Directors for the Village on Adams. “There’s going to be brains up and down the street so they’ve got plenty of brains. They shouldn’t be upset about anything.”

The weather forecast for Saturday night is dry and cold, just like these zombies’ souls.

