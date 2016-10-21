Bowling Green Schools forecasts 5-year financial plan

Five years may seem like a long time from now, but Bowling Green Schools is using their five-year forecast to plan ahead, in order to avoid what appears to be an upcoming deficit, and make sure the district stays financially healthy.

The district has projected its finances through fiscal year 2020 to 2021, and the forecast shows the cash balance dwindling to $4.5 million in the red starting in 2019.

“Anytime you have a deficit, you know, your expenditures are outgaining revenue,” says Superintendent Francis Scruci.

Scruci says cuts from the state, including the tangible personal property tax, which will be phased out, are contributing to the downward slope.

“The five-year forecast is basically a fluid document because it can change in a heartbeat, change overnight based on one decision that’s made at the state level,” Scruci said.

He also says the district will continue to monitor the budget closely, look at areas that could manage some cuts and do everything they can to stretch every dollar as far as they can.

“And that’s by just being really responsible in making sure that we’re making good decisions on needs versus wants,” Scruci said. “We’re always going to make decisions on needs.”

Scruci says if their forecast is accurate, they wouldn’t need to ask for new money until 2019.

