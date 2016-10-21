Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie release results of recent survey

A number of local politicians were marked as AWOL on a recent survey from the Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie.

The survey was sent to Ohio candidates for Congress, as well as State Legislature.

About 50 were surveyed, but only 17 responded. Results show those 17 believe the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) should designate the western basin of Lake Erie as "impaired."

Additionally, all but two support a ban on allowing concentrated animal feeding operations in the watershed.

"We know we have a problem with Lake Erie,” said Mike Ferner, a coordinator with Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie. “We were lucky this past summer, the weather conditions were right and we didn't have to shut the water off, we could keep drinking the water, but the problem still remains. As our sign indicates there's 700 million gallons a year of animal waste from these large industrial feed lots."

A few government officials were reached out to, but did not respond to the survey from the Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie.

Senator Randy Gardner did respond and says he isn't always able to respond to every survey, but he's endorsed by one of the state's largest environmental organization: the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund.

