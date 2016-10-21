Downtown businesses looking forward to Walleye's return

Hockey fans aren’t the only ones excited about the Toledo Walleye’s new season.

Downtown businesses are just as excited.

The downtown bars and restaurants say they expect to see huge crowds downtown this weekend.

That translates into lots of business.

They all agree the Walleye are a key part to bringing people downtown.

One local business is arriving just in time for the season and think they are going to benefit tremendously by the influx of hockey fans to the area.

Jupmode is an apparel company selling Toledo specific apparel.

They opened a downtown store off Adams Street just two days ago.

Some of their shirts are even sold in the Swamp shop in the Huntington Center.

Jupmode employees say they are excited to be a part of the downtown revival.

Jupmode’s mission is to bring the spirit of the city alive, and they say, the Walleye does just that.

"We're hoping that Walleye season will bring people down to downtown Toledo that don't usually come. And, we're hoping they're going to stop by and check out our Toledo city pride apparel,” said Jupmode employee Shannon Mossing.

Tailgating for the Walleye’s home opener on Saturday begins at 3pm at Hensville.

