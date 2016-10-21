Trial date set for man who hit bicyclist in Jan. 2016

A family who is still in mourning came face-to-face with the man who is responsible for killing their loved one, Eric Ramlow.

Friday, Ernesto Villarreal faced a judge on charges the victim’s family believes do not fit the crime.

Villarreal is facing two misdemeanor charges for vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter after hitting Ramlow while he was riding his bike back in January.

The hearing Friday at Bowling Green Municipal Court was short, because the only order of business was to set a trial date. Although it was brief, it was still difficult for Ramlow’s widow.

“Seeing the defendant, being in the presence of the defendant, I’ve been working up all week a lot of support from all my friends and family, but being in his presence today was just difficult for me just knowing he will not own up to what he has done and not receive proper punishment for killing Eric in an impaired state,” said Meg Ramlow, Eric’s wife.

To this day, Meg Ramlow believes Villarreal was drunk when he hit her husband who was riding his bicycle on Sand Ridge Road last January.

Witnesses told deputies he was drinking the night before and could have still been intoxicated at the time of the accident.

However, investigators did not administer a breathalyzer because they did not believe Villarreal was under the influence at the scene.

And with no real cause, or proof he was driving recklessly, Villarreal is facing the two misdemeanor charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail.

“It’s kind of unfortunate things didn’t end up differently, but I’m sure everything will fall into play, we can hope,” said Kevin Davis, Ramlow’s stepson.

Villarreal's trial has been scheduled for January 2017 unless a plea deal can be worked out before that.

Eric Ramlow's family is hoping he receives the maximum sentence.

