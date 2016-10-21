GUEST EDITORIAL: Help with Heroin helps those dealing with addiction

Heroin abuse has grown to staggering proportions in NW Ohio and while the general public is made aware of it through the media, no one can assess the true impact of the epidemic to the community.

It is heartbreaking to watch a family coping with the death of someone to an opiate overdose. No amount of counseling can alleviate the pain for such a senseless loss.

I'm Keith Walker, President of Walker Funeral Home and in cooperation with a health alliance comprised of mental health, government agencies and the media have developed a website www.helpwithheroin.com, a comprehensive helpline for all.

The people who are dying are our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends.The website offers assistance to those addicted and education for families and friends struggling to help a loved one. Our community has a responsibility to do what we can to educate and eradicate so that “Heroin Doesn't Steals the Future." Visit www.helpwithheroin.com today.