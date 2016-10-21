Local Latinos launch 'Hombres for Hillary'

Donald Trump’s comments continue to make headlines today as Latinos in Toledo joined forces.

A group of Toledoans launched “Hombres for Hillary” to condemn the candidate’s rhetoric during the final presidential debate.

While discussing immigration, Donald Trump said, “We have some bad hombres and we are going to get them out.”

On Friday, business owners, students and community leaders like the Lucas County Auditor joined together to show their support for Hillary Clinton.

“We want to stop any negative comments about Hispanic males,” explained Anita Lopez, Lucas County auditor. “We want them to know that there are many positive things that come out of the Hispanic community. We know those American dreams will continue under Hillary Clinton’s leadership.”

Saturday, Lopez will go door-to-door encouraging the Latino community to get out and vote.

