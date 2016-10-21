State Representative Brian Hill talks about water quality in Bowling Green

State Representative Brian Hill made a stop in Bowling Green Thursday to promote House Bill 551 and discuss the latest water quality laws.

Representative Hill raises his own cattle and crops, and says the effects our laws have on farmers are important to him.

"I love to come and speak about a lot of rural people and the values they have and those who are trying to get things done in a right matter. I want to have a chance to support them and their efforts," said Representative Hill.

Representative Hill is currently promoting House Bill 551, which is geared toward those who inspect restaurants.

