NDA President selected as 1 of 5 worldwide councilors

Sister Mary Ann Culpert, President of Notre Dame Academy (NDA) in Toledo, has been selected as one of five worldwide councilors to the Sisters of Notre Dame General Council in Rome.

According to the press release, Sister Mary Ann’s installation will be held on Oct. 22 in Coesfeld, Germany, and the Chapter Closing Ceremony will happen on Oct. 23.

She will work at the SND in Rome throughout her six-year term, beginning in January 2016.

“Sister’s election and Kim’s appointment are reflections of the depth and quality leadership Notre Dame Academy enjoys,” said NDA Board Chair John Kraus. “We hope the NDA and larger Toledo communities will join us in thanking Sister Mary Ann for her many substantial contributions to NDA over the last 15 years, and in wishing her well in her exciting new assignment.”

NDA Principal Kim Grilliot has been named the Interim President and Principal, effective immediately.

