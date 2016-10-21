TPD: Handheld speed cameras improve neighborhood safety

If you drive through construction or school zones, chances are you've seen police using handheld speed cameras.

WTOL 11 sat down with Toledo police who say the cameras are helping improve neighborhood safety.

Although they only started using them back in March, they say the number of speeding cases continue to drop dramatically. TPD says there's even a way you can help enforce the law.

"We get a lot of suggestions from citizens. A lot of people have speeding problems happening on their residential roads and things like that. So officers will go out if we get a certain complaint in a neighborhood about maybe there's someone racing up and down the street or something like that," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Since using them, TPD has handed out more than 30,000 tickets.

