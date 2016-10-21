Controversial abortion clinic to campaign at UT

With the election quickly approaching, certain groups continue to take their stance against hard-hitting issues.

Created Equal, a non-profit education foundation based out of Columbus, will be at the University of Toledo on Oct. 24, reaching out to students about the harms of abortion.

The team will display large abortion and prenatal images on the campus, hoping to create dialogue about abortion, while focusing on human equality.

“2016 is a turning point for America. We are on the streets, on the road and in the air. Our comprehensive outreach campaign will show thousands of voters in battleground states that abortion is not a benign medical procedure,” said Mark Harrington, National Director of Created Equal, in a press release.

As part of the organization’s “Vote Anti-Abortion” campus campaign, they will use images of abortion victims on airplane tow banners, billboard trucks and Jumbo-Tron TV screens.

Created Equal says it is focused on battleground states Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.