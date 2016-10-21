Fire crews arrive too late to save family's home on Whitlock

Fire crews arrived too late to save a family's east Toledo home.

Crews responded to the scene on the 600 block of Whitlock Avenue just before 11 a.m. Friday.

The Family, who was home at the time, tried to extinguish the flames before calling for help. But the fire quickly spread through the entire house.

"Initial crews did make an attempt to enter the structure and fight the fire. Unfortunately, we did have some water pressure issues with one of the hydrants. By the time the rest of the help arrived we were able to set up a defensive line," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

The family did escape safely and no injuries were reported.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account and donations can be made here.

