Osley and Walker arraigned for separate September homicides

TOLEDO, OH

Devantee Osley and Darnell Walker were both arraigned in court Friday morning for two separate September homicides.

Osley, 22, was arrested in mid-October for the murder of Ronald Goodlow, 31.

Walker, 26, was arrested around the same time for the murder of Bobby Gittens, 28.

Both men are being held at the Lucas County Jail. 

