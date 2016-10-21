Libbey Glass strike ends, workers to return to work

Local 59 President Dave Nelson says the strike at Libbey Glass is now over.

The strike went on for 13 days. Local 59 was the last to reach an agreement. Nelson says workers will return to work Wednesday.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 105 voted to accept an agreement with Libbey Glass on Sunday after rejecting a different offer from the company last week, according to a statement from the union.

Members of GMP Local 59 rejected a labor agreement with the company on Saturday, according to a statement from Libbey Glass.

A revised proposal was submitted to Local 59 by Libbey and another vote was scheduled for Sunday.

On Friday, Libbey Glass announced it had reached agreements with Local 700 and Local 65, who collectively represent almost 75 percent of Libbey's contracted workers.

That came on day ten of the strikes outside the Libbey Glass plant in Toledo. Local 700 and 65 never joined the picket line, but were out supporting 59 and 105.

The agreements were ratified by the union members Thursday and were contingent upon Local 700 and Local 65 employees returning to work by 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

The agreements provide for a 5 percent wage increase over three years, and some modifications to attendance and mandatory overtime policies that are designed to meet both the company's need for consistent staffing and employees' demands for flexibility.

Under the terms of the agreement, if employees return to work by Monday, company-paid healthcare benefits would be retroactively reinstated to October 12, when the members of Local 700 and Local 65 walked off the job.

"If it's not what we want or what we feel we deserve, then I'm fine with holding out. I mean, the company has walked over us for many years, they've had a lot of profits, and they just don't want to share with the employees," said Local 59 union member Sarah Spencer.

Libbey representatives say their priorities have been in putting this plant in a good position to succeed internationally. They also say they are looking to provide wage increases and competitive benefits.

