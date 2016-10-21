Police look for Perkins Township robbery suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for Perkins Township robbery suspect

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Police in Perkins Township are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of an aggravated robbery. 

It happened at the LaQuinta Inns and Suites on US 250 Saturday night. 

Police say a man wearing a Bengals sweatshirt pulled out a knife and threatened to blow up the hotel.

The clerk was injured during a struggle with the suspect before he was able to take off with an unknown amount of cash. 

According to police, a white mini van with dark trim along the side was also seen leaving the scene immediately after the robbery. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (419) 627-0824 ext. 6006. You can remain anonymous. 

