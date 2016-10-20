Wood County Humane Society takes in Hurricane Matthew dogs

Hurricane Matthew left a trail of destruction from the Caribbean to the United States, but people weren't the only ones affected, so were a number of dogs.

The Wood County Humane Society stepped up to help some of the dogs in need of disaster relief from South Carolina.

Sixty dogs from the state were relocated to different shelters across the country to make room for the animals taken in in flood zones.

"We had one of our staff members and a volunteer drive to Pennsylvania to meet the animal rescue team from the Humane Society of the United States to pick up the dogs," said Erin Moore, shelter manager for Moore says they picked up more than ten dogs, all from Horry County in South Carolina.

She says all the dogs were healthy, had their vaccinations, and were spayed and neutered.

"Adoptions have been going great. We have so far adopted about half of the dogs that have come in and we still have four or five dogs available for adoption," said Moore.

A pit bull mix was in the process of adoption on Thursday, one of the dogs from South Carolina looking for their permanent home.

"I was looking around and I found this one. And they said that he was from the hurricane area. So, looked like the type of dog I wanted. A nice female, pretty, nice age, so," said Terry Showman, who adopted the dog.

Showman says he's found the perfect new friend and that more people should consider dogs displaced by the hurricane.

"People should, if they're looking for a dog, come out, look at the ones, that are a product of the hurricane and help them out. Because they have feelings like we do," said Showman.

Visit the Wood County Humane Society website to find more information on how to adopt the displaced dogs.

