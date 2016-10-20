Sylvania Schools holds meeting to stress importance of Issue 17

Advanced placement and honors classes cut. Music and language programs reduced. The loss of nearly 51 teachers and staff.

At a Town Hall meeting Thursday, Sylvania School officials said this all will happen if voters don't pass issue 17. A 5.7 mill levy that would produce new funds in November.

The superintendent wanted to stress the sense of urgency at this Sylvania community town hall, rather than the fear losing some of the things mentioned.

"Unfortunately the part that is really worrisome to me as the superintendent is that if this levy goes down I don't feel that the district would be able to continue to do the things we do right now which gives us our good reputation and helping our kids," said Sylvania Superintendent Scott Nelson.

The last time a levy was passed was in 2011, which allowed the district to grow and add new technology to the schools.

"That's been five years now. We have maintained our budget at the 2011 levels," said Nelson. "Teachers in that five year period have agreed to take no raises."

The levy would be a combined levy with 4.7 mill for the operating budget and 1 mill for permanent improvements.

For a homeowner whose house is worth roughly $100,000 they would pay an extra $200 per year.

One parent said a strong school district goes a long way in a community.

"The value of the school district is incredibly valuable to the citizens of the town," said Raj Dave, a parent of two Sylvania students. "It affects the residential property values as well as how our community is viewed by people who live in it and out of it, as well as the future of the kids who are attending those schools."

With a ballot weighed down by county and local levies, Dave believes now isn't the time to cut back on education.

"Having a strong country, having strong citizens, means we need to have strong schools," said Dave. "So certainly, it is all related."

