Study finds STDs on the rise

According to Center for Disease Control, three prominent STDs have reached the highest infection rate ever in the country.

Locally, infection rates of Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are only slightly higher than previous years, but health officials say it still raises a red flag.

The Lucas County Health Commissioner says the rise may be a combination of a decrease in health funding, fewer educational programs, and these viruses developing antibiotic resistances.

Though theses STD's are not as widely talked about as HIV/AIDS, they still need to be in people's minds.

"Our big thing has always been HIV/AIDS to protect yourself against," said Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski. "We sometimes forget that there are these other diseases that have been around for a long long time that we still have to protect ourselves against."

The University of Toledo Medical Center has research group working on a national study to produce more effective antibiotics to treat STDs.

