TPS early college high school cuts tuition costs

Parents and their kids roamed the hallways and classrooms at the University of Toledo’s Scott Park campus Thursday night during an open house at Toledo Public Schools Early College High School.

Students from across Northwest Ohio can enroll and earn up to sixty college credits during the four year high school experience.

College courses qualify for dual credits, allowing them to be counted for high school and college credits.

“We are a very different model. This is not for all students. This is a program for students up for a challenge and we’re a very different model and different opportunity for students” said principal Karen Berman.

Parent Frank Pressnell sees a financial advantage to enrolling his daughter Felicia.

"I got a lot of children and that will help me out by helping her out,” Frank Pressnell said.

Felicia is planning on a career in photography and graphic design. The Arlington School eighth grader is up for the challenge.

“It would be a great opportunity because they have more possibilities than your typical high school,” Felicia Pressnell said.

Starting with the 2017-2018 school year, the high school will welcome seventh and eighth graders. The next open house is November 17th.

