ODOT to shut down portion of I-75 beginning Friday

Starting Friday, the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin work on one of its biggest projects in Northwest Ohio. This will be a part of the ongoing I-75 widening project.

From the I-475 split, Exit 204, to Phillips Avenue, Exit 206, all northbound lanes will be completely shut down between 9 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

ODOT leaders say this area has been one of the most dangerous roadways in the state for years, and they are hoping to make the interstate safer.

The detour for this project is all the way back at Exit 195 in Perrysburg. Drivers will need to take SR 795 to SR 280, adding about 30 minutes to their commute.

Right now, the northbound lanes on I-75 are split with a barrier wall. Over the weekend, the lanes will be moved onto the new build bridge.

"The bridge is significantly higher than the new pavement is, so we have to build up pavement in order to connect to the new bridge," said ODOT spokeswoman Theresa Pollick. "We can't do that under traffic, so the only way to get this work done and move into the next phase is by closing down the interstate."

The good news is following this closure the new Phillips Avenue and Jeep Parkway ramps will open.

