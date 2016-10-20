Community fights for three-quarter tax renewal

The election is just weeks away and many people are making their opinions heard.

Issue 2 was the topic of conversation Thursday morning, when a group of city officials held a conference to voice their support for local law enforcement.

Council members and community leaders gathered at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association to urge voters to check yes for the three-quarter percent income tax renewal.

The income tax would go toward preserving programs such as the Gang Task Force.

Without the renewal, the Toledo police and fire departments would be forced to make some major cuts, which could be an alarming thought for many families and parents of the community.

"Neighborhoods like Old Orchard and Lincolnshire and Five Points and Library Village, they're all made up of families. They have young children,” said Sam Melden, a west Toledo resident. “All we want for our children is for them to be able to go on a bike ride with their friends and go down and get ice cream and walk to the library and not have to worry about safety.”

Members of the community Block Watch were also on hand to voice their support for Issue 2.

The main selling point they say is that it's not asking for any new money. Just a renewal.

If issue 2 does not pass on Nov. 8th, it is estimated that 240 officers could be laid off.

