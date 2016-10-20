Three candidates battle over Sandusky County Sheriff's seat

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office will soon be run by an interim sheriff.

This comes after the current sheriff, Kyle Overmyer, is accused of several crimes involving drugs and was suspended from office.

Sheriff Overmyer, however, is still on the ballot, still running for sheriff, going up against James Consolo, a Sandusky County retired detective captain, and Lt. Chris Hilton, with the Perkins Police Department.

But with Overmyer suspended, who is going to run the department until the end of the year?

Justin Smith, the Sandusky Republican party chair, says an interim sheriff will be appointed on Wednesday.

He says both Hilton and Consolo have applied to be appointed, along with Clyde Police Chief Bruce Gower and Tim Wiersma, the former Fremont chief of police.

Smith says whoever is appointed will be the interim sheriff until Jan. 1, 2017. If Sheriff Overmyer wins the election, then another interim sheriff will be appointed.

In Fremont, campaign signs decorate sidewalks with support for all three candidates.

Tony Perry stood proudly next to a giant Consolo sign to say his cousin is the right man for the job.

"He's an excellent family man, he don't lie. If he tells you something, you can right it in stone," Perry said.

Dave Dayringer is also choosing to vote against the current sheriff.

"I think Hilton is the right man for the job," Dayringer said. "We need somebody new, who isn't involved in what's going on."

But Miguel Arreola is standing behind Sheriff Overmyer, a man he says he's gotten to know through Little League.

"I know there is a genuine great guy right there, you know, especially the way he talked and treated other people with respect," said

Arreola. "It was never an arrogance about him, it was never anything that would constitute 'I'm better than you' type attitude."

Arreola says right now people are making assumptions, but he considers Overmyer innocent until proven guilty. If Overmyer is convicted,

Arreola says he must step down, but he doesn't turn him away as a person.

"You can't abandon people, because if you can't have faith in each other, what can you have faith in?" Arreola said.

Lisa Hartley, deputy director of the Sandusky County Board of Elections, says as far as she knows, they've never had a candidate like Overmeyer on the ballot, but that it doesn't change what they do.

"He is on the ballot and we will count him, you know, the votes that he gets we'll count toward a vote for him," said Hartley.

Sheriff Overmyer says he's declining interviews until after Election Day.

