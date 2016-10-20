Big Board Friday preview: Week 9

There are only two weeks left in the high school football season, and teams are making their final push to get into the OHSAA playoffs.

No. 2 ranked Central Catholic (8-0) is looking to continue their undefeated season against rival St. John's Jesuit (6-2).

The Fighting Irish beat Findlay last week 28-7 in one of their closest games of the years.

Findlay's defense held the Irish to a season low 28 points, the only time this season Central Catholic did not break the 30 point mark.

But the Irish defense picked up the slack, holding Findlay to only one touchdown. It was the third time this season Central Catholic held their opponent to under 15 points. The Irish pitched two shutouts earlier this season against Bishop Timon (NY) and St. Francis.

St. John's is coming off a surprising 42-35 win against Lima Senior, considering the injuries the Titans have faced this season. But a win over Central Catholic would be considered a true upset.

The Titans boast a high octane offense, putting up an average of 39 points per game. They offense has been held under 30 points only once this season in a 38-29 loss against Fremont Ross.

Central Catholic and St. John's are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. in Toledo.

Also in the Three Rivers Conference, Findlay (6-2) and Whitmer (6-2) are both looking to score playoff points when they face off Friday night.

Whitmer is coming off a 39-9 win over St. Francis. The Panthers are holding on to second place in the conference behind Central Catholic.

Whitmer is powered by a strong offense, averaging 37 points per game.

The Panthers are led by freshman quarterback Riley Keller. Keller has thrown for over 1,200 yards this year. He also has 14 touchdowns through the air against only two interceptions. Keller has two additional touchdowns on the ground as well.

Findlay started the season 6-0, but has since lost two straight to Lima Senior and Central Catholic. Now they need to a win to put themselves in position for a possible playoff run.

Findlay's offensive performance tells the story of their season. In their first six games, the Trojans averaged 44 points per game and only scored less than 40 once. However in their last two games, Findlay put up 21 and 7 points.

Findlay and Whitmer are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. in Findlay.

Swanton (7-1) and Liberty Center (7-1) face-off in a major defense battle in the Northwest Ohio conference standings.

Liberty Center is coming off a 45-14 victory against Archbold.

The game features two of the best defenses in the conference. Liberty Center has allowed an average of only 11 points per game. Meanwhile, Swanton is averaging only nine points per game, including three shutouts.

Offensively, Swanton also has the advantage, averaging 43 points per game compared to 36 points per game by Liberty Center.

Both teams sole loss this season came to undefeated Patrick Henry.

Liberty Center and Swanton are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. in Liberty Center.

Other notable games this week include:

Southview at Anthony Wayne

Bowling Green at Springfield

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Bowsher at Start

Maumee at Northview

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Elmwood at Eastwood

Rossford at Woodmore

Lake at Genoa

Hopewell-Loudon at Liberty Benton

Edon at Montpelier

Patrick Henry at Bryan

Fremont Ross at St. Francis

Clay at Lima Senior

