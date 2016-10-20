Lucas County Land Bank receives $1.9 million

The Lucas County Land Bank received more Federal funding Wednesday to assist in their work to fight blight in our neighborhoods.

In July, the Lucas County Land Bank announced they wanted to demolish or renovate 1,500 blighted homes in 1,500 days. And as of right now, they are ahead of schedule.

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency awarded the Lucas County Land bank 1.9 million dollars from their Hardest Hit Funds program.

To date, the Land Bank has received nearly $16 million dollars from the program, using the money to demolish or renovate blighted Toledo homes.

Since the July promise of 1,500 homes in 1,500 days, 96 have been demolished and 18 renovated.

Wade Kapszukiewicz, chairman of the Lucas County Land Bank says the work is done to stabilize neighborhoods and raise the surrounding property values.

"Removing blight from a neighborhood improves the property values of the adjacent properties." said Kapszukiewicz. "And those property values have increased in Toledo at a higher rate than any other community in the state of Ohio."

When it began, the Lucas County Land Bank was only the second in the state, now there are over 50.

Local counties also receiving funds from the Hardest Hit Funds program were Seneca at $4 million, Sandusky at $750,000, and Ottawa and Williams at $500,000.

"So, I think around the state, we're seeing more and more examples of local entities coming together and creating land banks to really take control of their neighborhoods." said Kapszukiewicz.

