Lucas County Waste Management reminds community about recycling etiquette

Contaminated recycling bins are becoming all too common.

New Billboards are popping up around the city highlighting the do's and don'ts of recycling, because Lucas County Waste Management would like to help educate the community in proper recycling technique.

One of the biggest faults that waste management sees on their recycle lines is plastic bags.

The problem with plastic bags is when they're tied up, it's unclear what's in there. So when they're on the line at the recycling plant, they're thrown away. Regardless of what's inside.

Lucas County Sanitary Engineer Lucas Shaw says the involvement for recycling in this area is there. It's just knowing how to do it correctly.

"Toledo's actually very good at recycling as far as participation rate, putting the containers out. The issue with Toledo is contamination. It's one of those things where people just don't know," Shaw said.

Shaw knows that with the holidays approaching it means lots of trash. He thinks the new billboards can be a reminder for people to not only recycle, but recycle responsibly.

"We thought with Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping, its a good time of year. A lot of people recycling with fall clean up. We could get the word out there and educate some people to have a better quality recycling stream," Shaw said.

Shaw says other common items that shouldn't end up in the recycling bin include food and yard waste.

"Yard waste is something that will immediately cause issue with recycling. While it is recyclable, it's not recyclable in the curb side program."

For a full list of items and how to dispose of them, check it out here.

