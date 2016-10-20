Toledo Zoo hosts Little Boo at the Zoo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Zoo hosts Little Boo at the Zoo

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Lions, tigers and bears, and maybe other animals, characters and costumes too. 

The Toledo Zoo is hosting Little Boo at the Zoo Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Toddlers and pre-school aged children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, while also enjoying crafts and games sized just for them.

For more information on price and schedule of events, click here.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly