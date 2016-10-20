Toledo Zoo hosts Little Boo at the Zoo

Lions, tigers and bears, and maybe other animals, characters and costumes too.

The Toledo Zoo is hosting Little Boo at the Zoo Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Toddlers and pre-school aged children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, while also enjoying crafts and games sized just for them.

For more information on price and schedule of events, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.