Ohio's Secretary of State says Donald Trump's "rigged election" claims are irresponsible

Donald Trump is not backing down on claims the election is being rigged against him. That's causing headaches for the man in charge of the vote in Ohio.

Secretary of State Jon Husted is not allowed to endorse anyone for President, but the Republican said he will vote for Trump. But he's sick and tired of what Trump has been claiming.

Trump has been saying it on the campaign trail, ”The election is rigged. It's rigged like you've never seen before,” and “So many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is very, very common.”

At Wednesday night's debate in Las Vegas, he repeated it in front of Hillary Clinton and a huge TV audience saying, “I would say it's rigged because she should never, she should never have been allowed to run for the Presidency based on what she did with e-mails.”

That has put Secretary of State Jon Husted in the national spotlight, having to fight back against allegations of rampant voter fraud.

Husted said from his office in Columbus, “The democrats are saying that voters are being illegally purged from the rolls, which is irresponsible. Donald Trump has said that the election is rigged. That's irresponsible. Because there is not evidence that either of those contentions are true.”

Husted said Ohio has improved its election systems and elections are more secure than they have ever been. He admits voter fraud exists, but says it's rare and they will prosecute anyone who tried to commit voter fraud.

He pointed to the last election cycle when a woman in Cincinnati tried to vote multiple times and was found guilty. She was sent to jail.

Husted added, “I'm here to reassure Ohioans and people around the country that Ohio is a place where it is easy to vote and hard to cheat. There is no evidence of large scale voter fraud and certainly you don’t have the ability to rig an election in our state.”

Voter fraud is a fifth degree felony. Husted said it's not worth it and they will take every allegation seriously.

Follow WTOL:



Download our news app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.