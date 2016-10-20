Water shut off at Lucas County Jail for repairs

A big mess right now at the Lucas County Jail. A sanitary sewer line is in such bad shape that the water has been turned off!

From the outside everything looks normal, but the insides a much different story.

Two weeks ago a sanitary sewer line burst in the ceiling of the recreation room, flooding the basement.

They're now doing a permanent repair to the line, meaning running water to the whole jail facility had to be shut off Friday morning and will stay that way until the repairs are done. Likely not until Sunday.

"But this is just what we have to do in order to get the job done. It's just another task, another hiccup, but everybody is working together and we will make sure that the right thing is done," said Sheriff John Tharp.

So how in the world can you run a 400-inmate jail with no water? WTOL found dozens of these bottles of water. Almost 1,400 gallons total for inmates, employees and visitors. Individual bottles too.

While this is being repaired, it's pretty obvious that recreation for the inmates has to be put on hold. They're also postponing library and some Bible classes to cut down on foot traffic in the jail.

And since no one can use the toilets, porta potties have been brought in for visitors. And on each floor that houses inmates. It's a new security challenge.

"They're going to have to be escorted. When people need to use the restroom, we're going to have to get them out of their cells and walk them to the porta potties and wait for them and watch them. So we might not be able to get the job done as rapidly as we have done in the past," said Tharp.

This is another reason why the sheriff says a new jail must be built.

County commissioner Pete Gerken says they won't finalize plans for at least another six months. They're still analyzing how recent criminal justice reforms are working.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.