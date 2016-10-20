More than 30 arrests made in domestic violence sweep - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

More than 30 arrests made in domestic violence sweep

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 31 accused domestic violence offenders are now behind bars thanks to an annual sweep. 

On Wednesday night, the department partnered with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies for the 19th annual domestic violence sweep.

Six women and 25 men were arrested.

Eight of the victims recovered were pregnant women. 

