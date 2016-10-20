Man charged with rape of step-daughter appointed third attorney

The man charged with raping his step-daughter and holding her captive in his north Toledo home fired yet another attorney Thursday.

Judge Linda Jennings appointed Timothy Ciboro's now third attorney in court Thursday. But it appears he's still holding out hope the judge will allow him to represent himself. At this time the judge is still considering that request.

Timothy and his son Esten were allowed to appear at hearings together Thursday. This after the judge lifted a no contact order. And before court began the two were seen talking and even laughing together.

The purpose of Thursday's hearing was to go over outstanding motions and set a new trial date, but both defendants insisted on still going to trial on the original trial date of Oct. 31. Esten, who is representing himself, even requested that any pending motions be stricken from the record in order to move forward.

But after Timothy fired his old attorney and a new attorney was assigned the hope of a Halloween trial date seems far from possible now that a new attorney must familiarize himself with the case.

Lucas County Assistant Prosecutor Frank Spryszak says just sitting in the courtroom, you could feel the mounting frustration.

"I can sense the frustration, because I'm frustrated as well. This is a difficult case to prosecute. It's a very sensitive fact pattern and we want to make sure we are doing everything appropriately so that way the case doesn't get returned on appeal and these individuals are making that difficult right now," said Spryszak.

The judge is still deciding if she will once again allow Timothy Ciboro to represent himself, as Esten will once it begins.

The trial date has still not been rescheduled. All parties will meet back in the courtroom in one week.

