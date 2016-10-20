Fall Foliage Forecast: Where to find the best colors of the season

As we fall into the full swing of Autumn, we're beginning to see the changing of leaves throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. With tracking Fall Foliage as a favorite pass-time during the autumn season, here is when and where you can expect Peak Fall Coloring through our area.



This weekend looks to bring vibrant peak leaf color for our Southeast Michigan counties and will continue to expand south through the beginning of November.





Current coloring is slightly below average, with most of our area only seeing Moderate Color. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources places the foliage in Maumee Bay State Park at Near Peak Coloring with peak color likely being reached into the coming weekend.







Take opportunity to capture these changing leaves, by mid November many will fall to leave bare and browning trees as the only natural decoration.







