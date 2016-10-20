Photo of fast food employee in ice machine causes concern

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - A photo of a smiling employee lying in an Ohio restaurant's ice machine has led to questions for a fast-food chain, which says no contaminated ice was served to customers.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the manager of the Sonic Drive-In franchise where the photo was taken reported the incident this week, before the Middletown Health Department could contact the store.

Health department officials say the employee, who was fully dressed in the picture, acted without considering the health of the restaurant chain's customers. Officials say the incident occurred sometime last Friday.

The drive-in's manager told the health department that all of the ice was removed and the machine was thoroughly sanitized.

Health officials inspected the ice machine Tuesday and determined it was clean and functioning properly.

