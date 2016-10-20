Michigan man arrested for U-Haul full of stolen retail items

Perrysburg Township Police were conducting a traffic stop of a U-Haul rental van when it recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen items from several retail stores.

Police arrested Arsenial Washington, 27, a Michigan man, who was found with a false Illinois ID that he was using to obtain other property.

According to the Perrysburg Township Ohio Police Department Facebook post, Washington was arrested on counts of forgery, theft, receiving stolen property charges and identity fraud.

