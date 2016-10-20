Former Findlay mayor named CEO of Kentucky economic development agency

Anthony Iriti, director of Hancock County Economic Development and former Findlay mayor, is making a job change beginning this November, according to The Courier.

Iriti will become the CEO of Kyndle, an economic development agency that serves four northwestern Kentucky counties.

Iriti told The Courier it is a “bitter-sweet” move for him.

“At some point in time you’ve got to recognize you’ve got to let the younger generation,” Iriti told The Courier. “It’s time to let them put their stamp on the next chapter of the Findlay-Hancock County book.”

According to The Courier, the favorite to succeed Iriti is Tim Mayle, who is currently the assistant director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

Iriti, who turns 67 next week, was mayor of Findlay from January 2004 to January 2008. After that, he served as CEO of the Northwest Ohio Flood Mitigation Partnership, before assuming his current position as director.

