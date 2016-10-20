Defiance County recognized as StormReady by the NWS

This month, National Weather Service (NWS) officials have recognized Defiance County, Ohio as StormReady.

The StormReady program began in 1999 and encourages community leaders and residents better prepare for dangerous weather.

These counties are recognized for their commitment to improve infrastructure and systems needed that will help save lives and protect property when severe weather hits.

To be recognized as StormReady, a county must meet certain criteria set by the NWS:

Must maintain a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center

Have more than one way to receive NWS warnings and to alert the public

Be able to monitor local weather and flood conditions

Conduct community preparedness programs

Ensure hazardous weather and flooding are addressed in formal emergency management plans

Michael Lewis, Warning Coordination Meteorologist of the NWS Forecast Office in Northern Indiana, will present Defiance County officials with a certificate and StormReady sign during a ceremony at the Defiance County EMA on Oct. 31.

