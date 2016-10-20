Amber Alert boy found, person of interest still at large

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 3-year-old after he was found.

Police said Marvie Gardner was taken from a home in Detroit Thursday morning.

He was found in an abandoned home in Detroit Thursday afternoon. He is reportedly in good health.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Michael Grayson may have abducted him, he is still at large.

Grayson was last seen walking down 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

If you know where he is, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



