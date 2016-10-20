Democratic and Republican chairs comment on election before debate

With Clinton's strong lead in the polls going into Wednesday's debate, WTOL asked local Republicans and Democrats what they think about their party's chances.

The Lucas County Democratic chair Joshua Hughes said he is seeing the momentum for Democrats in Ohio, especially with the Ohio State Chair of the Republican Party breaking ties with their nominee, Donald Trump.

"It's weird, it's like some crazy family thing going on over there and I think it is being felt down-ticket," Hughes said. "You have Republicans still refusing to disavow Trump."

Jon Stainbrook, chair of Lucas County Republican Party sees it differently.

He says the recent revelations from Clinton's leaked emails will hurt her chances in Wednesday's debate and in the general election.

"The Clinton foundation government for sale, $250 million raised. The latest thing are these disparaging comments about the Catholic Church. It goes on and on".

Both hoped to hear more about policy in the debate and less about the controversies surrounding both candidates,

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.