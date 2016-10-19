Local parties react to final presidential debate

Both the Republican and Democratic parties in Lucas County thought their candidate did a better job sticking to the questions in the final presidential debate of the 2016 election.

WTOL went to the Hillary Clinton Campaign's watch party and to the Lucas County Republican headquarters in downtown Toledo.

Both groups reacted to how they thought each candidate did answering the first question about the importance of the next president nominating two Supreme Court Justices.

The Second Amendment and State's Rights versus Human Rights were the hot topics.

"Our candidates that for the Supreme Court that would support the constitution," said Patricia Tipton a volunteer for the Hillary Clinton Campaign. "I don't think that she's opposed to the Second Amendment the way that Donald Trump had said. I like that she wants to support all the people, she wants to listen to the people, not just big corporations and big money."

Supporters of Donald Trump said the Second Amendment is at the heart of our country.

"It's very important that you have Supreme Court justices that will uphold the constitution as it was written," said Craig Jones, Co-Chair of the Trump Campaign in Lucas County. "'Roe v. Wade' was not written into the constitution as you probably know, anything that was not written into the constitution was left up to the states."

Both groups feel their candidate did a good job pleading their case to any voters who may not be sure if they'll be voting for Secretary Clinton or Mr. Trump on November 8.

