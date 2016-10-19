TPS looks to change disciplinary code, wants your help

This past school year, 4,000 Toledo Public School students were suspended from school because of conduct policy violations. Almost 150 of those students were expelled completely.

Research shows the more days students miss from school, the more likely they are to not graduate.

Now, TPS is looking to work with students to change the conduct code before more kids lose time in the classroom.

"We don't want to go into the community and have the district and professionals speak to them," said TPS deputy superintendent Brian Murphy. "We want them to talk to us and tell us what they want. And we want them to speak to us and tell us what they want, and then we can look at research and models across the country and then we can develop a model everyone can be proud of."

The last time TPS changed the conduct code was in the early 1990s.

The first of six meetings was held Wednesday, October 19. A suggestion from that meeting was to clearly define what fighting is.

There are five more meetings where you can give your opinion.

All meetings will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Here are the dates and locations:

• Start Feeder: Wednesday, October 26, at the West Toledo Branch Library

• Woodward Feeder: Thursday, October 27, at the Chester J. Zablocki Senior Center

• Bowsher Feeder: Tuesday, November 1, at the Believe Center

• Scott Feeder: Wednesday, November 2, at the Frederick Douglass Community Center

• Rogers Feeder: Wednesday, November 9, at the Reynolds Corner Library



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.