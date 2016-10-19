Bowling Green students head to debate watch party

About 200 students at Bowling Green gathered to watch the third and final debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Wednesday night.

Dr. Melissa Miller, a political science professor at Bowling Green, said before the debate she hopes the candidates use the debate to speak to undecided voters. She also said she hopes the issues will remain the focus of the debate.

According to Miller, many students have been turned off by the election because of the fiery campaign rhetoric by Trump and Clinton.

"This is the last time that the two candidates will face off, one against the other," Miller said. "And there have been so many breaking news developments in the last 10 days about both of these candidates. Negative new stories about both of the candidates. It's really a race like we've never seen. And it's the last chance really, for Donald Trump in particular."

The party kicked off at 8:30,

