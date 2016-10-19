Bowling Green Fire Department responds to plane with engine trouble

The Bowling Green Fire Department was called to the Wood County Airport Wednesday evening responding to a plane that had engine trouble in the air.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m.

The plane did land safely. Airport officials rushed to the plane to see if there were any problems with the aircraft.

Nobody was hurt.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.