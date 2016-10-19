Judge grants mental health exam for man accused of murder in Boom on the Bay attack

A man accused of murder in an attack at a summer fireworks display was in court Wednesday along with another charged in the case.

The attorney for Maurice Clark asked that his client receive a mental health evaluation to make sure he is competent enough to stand trial. The judge granted the request Wednesday.

Maurice Clark and his younger brother Elijah have been charged with murder and felonious assault after police say a fight at Boom on the Bay got out of hand, leading to the death of Karl Avery, 24.

Earlier this month, Clark's attorney made the initial request for a mental health evaluation after being concerned with his behavior.

Clark has already served prison time for shooting another man.

Jessica Cobain was also in the courtroom Wednesday. She is charged with obstruction of justice after police say she lied to them about the case. Her court date was continued to November.

The results of Clark's mental health exam are expected to take at least four weeks. Clark will be back in court in November.

