Video promoting Toledo goes viral

A video promoting Toledo is making the rounds on social media. In fact, more people have clicked on it than the entire population of Toledo.

Large firms like Owens Corning were having a tough time filling open positions and getting potential employees to come to the Glass City, so the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce took action.

The video is just under two minutes long, but encompasses everything Toledo.

"We have a lot to be proud of here. The renaissance of Toledo with Hensville, we have a great museum, and Metropark system. If you are looking for something to do, there is way more than what you realize," said Jeff Schaaf of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Schaaf was tasked with creating an entire campaign that employers can use for recruitment. The campaign is called "It Matters Where You Make It."

"Our hope is employers will use this when they are out recruiting to the region. They can sell their job, they can sell their company, and we can sell Toledo," Schaaf said.

The video targets younger workers who may be motivated to find a job straight out of college in a city where they can live in the present, and settle down in the future.

Something else about the video is that it's all local, from the production to the people seen in the video, even the music was produced locally.

