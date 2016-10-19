Cleveland Indians beat the Blue Jays, advance to World Series

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 in game 5 of the ALCS Wednesday evening, advancing to the World Series.

The Tribe won the first three games of the series, and looked poised for their first trip to the Fall Classic since 1997.

But, the Toronto Blue Jays picked up a big win in game four to keep the series alive.

However, the Indians shutout the high powered bats of the Blue Jays to close out the series.

The Indians wait for the winner of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers lead that series 2-1.

