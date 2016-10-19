Mercy Health to offer mammograms without doctor's order

October is breast cancer awareness month and Mercy Health is rolling out a new program to fight the disease.

In an effort to get as many women mammogram screenings as possible, Mercy Health will be the first in the region to offer women the opportunity to schedule a mammogram without a doctor's script.

"Because you're producing radiation and giving radiation to the patient, typically you need a doctor's order to do that," Sandy Michalski, the regional radiology director at Mercy Health. "The experts have realized the importance of screening mammograms, so we decided to apply and we got approved."

Women will have to meet certain criteria, including they must be 40 or older, show no signs or symptoms of breast cancer, and have a healthcare provider to receive the testing results.

"We want to let the women know out there that we've taken away those barriers and we're making access easy for them," Michalski said.

